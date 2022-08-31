Matt Lafleur: 'The Ball's Gonna Get Spread Around' in Packers Offense

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Fantasy owners, listen up: Matt LaFleur is pumping the brakes on Allen Lazard's potential breakout season.

"I don't think anybody's clear cut in front of the other guy. I think it's gonna be very much the ball's gonna get spread around and we're gonna try to feature different guys in different spots," LaFleur told reporters Wednesday when speaking about the Packers' wide receiving corps.

Lazard has been hyped throughout the offseason as a potential replacement for Davante Adams as Aaron Rodgers' top receiver. It seems LaFleur will have a more egalitarian approach to targets, though it's a near-certainty one player will stand above the rest as Rodgers' favorite.

