Cowboys Rumors: Ex-Eagles OL Jason Peters to Visit Dallas After Tyron Smith Injury

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are in talks with veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters, and he is set to visit with the franchise, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

"Nothing set in stone yet," a person close to the situation told Gehlken. However, the Cowboys desperately need offensive line help, especially after the injury to Tyron Smith.

Smith underwent surgery to reattach his left hamstring and is expected to miss a minimum of three to four months, per ESPN's Ed Werder. He also suffered an avulsion fracture in his left knee, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 31-year-old suffered the injuries during practice earlier this month. He fell to the ground in pain after making minimal contact with another player.

Smith has a pretty lengthy injury history, so being without him is nothing new for the Cowboys. However, the team desperately needs offensive line depth, especially if it wants to compete in an increasingly difficult NFC.

Rookie Tyler Smith, Josh Ball, Matt Waletzko and Aviante Collins are currently in line to see more playing time in Smith's absence. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters shortly after Smith's injury that rookie Tyler Smith would be "an important part of this puzzle" in replacing the veteran moving forward.

Peters said last month in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio (h/t ProFootballTalk's Myles Simmons) that he was staying in shape in case any teams expressed interest in him this summer:

"I just let my agent talk to those teams and he'll hit me and let me know who's interested and who's not. Looking for an upcoming offensive line, good team — or a playoff team. Either/or is good for me, because I can pass my torch on to some guys who are trying to get better, the younger guys, the new generation. Or if I get on a team with some vets, they already know how I rock, and we can just go into the playoffs and make a run and try to win another ring.

"But right now, either way is good for me because I can teach or I can sit back and listen and learn from other veterans who have played this game, too. So either way is good."

Peters, 40, spent the 2021 campaign with the Chicago Bears, starting 15 games at left tackle. The nine-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro has also played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills over his 17-year career.