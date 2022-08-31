Cristiano Ronaldo Won't Leave Manchester United on Transfer Deadline, Ten Hag Says

Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Wednesday it's "clear" that Cristiano Ronaldo will remain with the club until at least January, per Rob Dawson of ESPN.

The summer transfer window closes on Thursday.

Ronaldo has started just once in four Premier League matches to start the 2022-23 season, failing to tally any goals or assists in 153 total minutes. The 37-year-old scored 18 league goals with three assists last season in 30 appearances (27 starts).

With a resume that includes five Ballon d'Or awards and five Champions League titles, Ronaldo was reportedly seeking to leave Manchester United throughout the summer in search of a return to the Champions League, per Dawson. Manchester United is set to compete in the second-tier Europa League this year after finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Despite links to Chelsea, Juventus and Atletico Madrid, there was limited interest in a transfer for the superstar.

Ronaldo has now become a bench player for Manchester United, which has won back-to-back matches against Liverpool and Southampton. Even with a changing role, ten Hag said the forward can remain productive.

"I think he can," the manager said after the win over Liverpool. "The whole of his career under several managers he did, several styles and systems. He always performed, so why can't he do this?"

With Manchester United adding another attacker in Antony, playing time could be even harder to come by for Ronaldo.