Nebraska's Scott Frost Says He's Not At Odds With OC Mark Whipple Despite Criticism

Photo By Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Nebraska coach Scott Frost clarified that he doesn't have a problem with offensive coordinator Mark Whipple despite apparent criticism Saturday.

"No, not at all. He’s really smart. Really good at what he does," Frost said of Whipple, per Eric Olson of the Associated Press. "We have a lot of other coaches who are really smart and good at what they do. We need to find our rhythm of putting all the best stuff together. I thought it was good on Saturday. It can be better."

Nebraska blew a double-digit second-half lead in a 31-28 loss to Northwestern in the season-opening matchup in Ireland. After the game, Frost seemingly criticized the play-calling.

"I think our offensive staff has to learn you've got to be a little more creative in this league," the coach said.

Frost had previously called offensive plays, but Whipple has taken over responsibilities in his first year with the team after three years at Pittsburgh.

After a strong start to the game, Nebraska struggled offensively and failed to score in any of its last six drives, featuring two interceptions and four punts.

Frost said Tuesday he might have called more quarterback runs if he had the reins, but he is still standing by Whipple.

"You get in a rhythm as a play-caller. That's the approach I took," Frost said. "Whip's an elite play-caller. I think that showed up in the first two-and-a-half quarters. You see what can be done with this offense."

The head coach also had his own faults in the game, notably the decision to attempt an onside kick up 28-17 in the third quarter. Northwestern recovered and seemingly took the momentum to score 4 unanswered points.

Now in his fifth year at Nebraska, Frost has a 15-30 record at the school with zero winning seasons. The pressure will only continue to grow this year, regardless of who is calling the plays.