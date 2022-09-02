10 NFL Rookies Who Already Look Like Draft Day Steals

0 of 10

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Help on an NFL roster can come from unexpected places.

Last season, the Detroit Lions roster looked like a barren wasteland of talent at wide receiver. Fourth-round rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown emerged as Detroit's leading receiver and tied for 15th in the league with 90 receptions.

The 112th overall pick entered the league as a slot receiver with marginal straight-line speed. However, St. Brown took advantage of the opportunities laid before him and excelled.

"If you're in the NFL, you're part of the one percent," former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Tony Brown, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent, said to The Athletic's Bob Kravitz. "To make it, you've got to be the one percent of the one percent. It's a challenge."

When everyone is on the field, a player's draft status is just a number.

Once a rookie shows he belongs, he'll have a chance to contribute. Typically, those expectations are immediately placed on first- and second-round selections. The same can't be said of those who hear their names called during the third through seventh rounds. Some still do, though.

Ten rookies chosen beyond this year's first two frames are already making waves as potential instant-impact performers or even starters. Their respective teams appeared to have made the right investments and will look to benefit from these draft-day steals.