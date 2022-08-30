B/R CFB Community: Most Important Transfer Additions of the 2022 Season

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For as familiar as college football will look, feel and sound this weekend, change will radiate throughout the sport. Specifically, Week 1 will reinforce just how many game-altering players swapped teams in the offseason.

The transfer rules have made the process of joining a new program much easier (and quicker) than it once was. And for teams in search of a jolt, they can now find it in the form of the bustling portal.

Need a quarterback? Go get one. In search of a wideout or three-down running back? The portal has them.

But which transfers will have the greatest impact on their new teams? We asked B/R readers to tell us which players to believe in.

They delivered, as always.

Horns Way, Way Up

Tim Warner/Getty Images

User: @HookThoseHorns

Response: Quinn Ewers hands up

When you're the starting quarterback at Texas, the expectations are different. But the Quinn Ewers hype and anticipation has reached the mesosphere.

Ewers' path to Austin has been full of turns. He was 247Sports' No. 1 player in the class of 2021, graduated early to enroll at Ohio State and then left for Texas after only one year. He was recently named the starter over Hudson Card, and he'll get every opportunity to star at a program that desperately needs him to become one.

The talent is there. Ewers has all the tools to be a great player. He's also still young, inexperienced and playing for a team undergoing massive roster renovations.

We are likely to see glimpses and mistakes, which are to be expected. That he can hand the ball off to Bijan Robinson is a tremendous perk. But Ewers will be the focal point of this offense and team for the foreseeable future.

I expect him to play well, though matching these enormous expectations might be a challenge. They are that high.

South Carolina Splash

Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

User: @steve_od

Response: Spencer Rattler to SCAR. If he's the same guy as before… could be a lot of fun

At this time last year, Spencer Rattler was one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. After accounting for 34 touchdowns in 2020, Rattler never found a rhythm with Oklahoma in 2021. He was booed and benched, and then he transferred to South Carolina in the offseason.

We've seen greatness from him before, and it's not unreasonable to expect him to be great again. With that said, something didn't click last year. As a result, we're wondering just what kind of player Rattler will become. There is a wide range of results to pick from.

He will not have to do it alone. Wideouts Josh Vann and Dakereon Joyner are solid, and former Oklahoma teammate Austin Stogner could be a star in the SEC.

As a program, South Carolina made huge strides under Shane Beamer last year. That momentum will be an asset for Rattler, who won't have to worry about maintaining his starting status. This is a cozy landing spot with a coach he has known for some time, albeit with a challenging schedule.

There should be an abundance of optimism surrounding Rattler's arrival, but I'll take a more patient approach to gauge just what quarterback we're going to get.

An All-Purpose Addition

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

User: @williecuh

Response: Jahmyr Gibbs

While most of the suggestions included quarterbacks, Jahmyr Gibbs' name popped up a handful of times. Given his potential, it's not hard to see why.

Alabama's new starting running back is a fascinating addition to the program. The Georgia Tech transfer ran for 746 yards on only 143 carries last year. He also caught 35 passes for 465 yards, and that trait will be put to good use in this offense.

If he stays healthy, he could become an instant superstar. While that might seem excessive, that's how high I am on Gibbs. He's a complete back with breakaway speed. Gibbs will also benefit from playing with quarterback Bryce Young, who will be the focal point for defenses to begin the year.

Though it's easy to obsess over quarterbacks, it's hard to overstate how important Gibbs will be to his team and potentially the College Football Playoff.

An All-Purpose Addition, Part II



John E. Moore III/Getty Images

User: @blazrting21

Response: Zach Evans

We stay with the running back theme. And as is the case with Gibbs, the potential with Zach Evans is enormous.

It's been a busy few years of bouncing through programs. Last season, Evans averaged seven yards per carry with TCU before being shut down because of a toe injury. He added 10 catches in six games, and I expect Lane Kiffin to tap in to this part of his arsenal even more.

Evans was highly coveted in the 2021 class. The Texas native committed to Georgia, but he was released from his letter of intent. He ended up at TCU, and he's certainly flashed plenty of game.

Under Kiffin, Evans could take the next step. The addition of quarterback Jaxson Dart, another massive transfer haul for the head coach, will likely elevate Evans even more.

If he stays on the field, he should become one of the most explosive players in the SEC. Simple as that.

The Sweet So Cal Connection

Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

User: @jonwhitfield

Response: Caleb. Then Addison. You gotta have a QB who can get Addison the ball.

Since this response included two players, it technically bent the rules of the exercise. It was also the correct answer.

While we have highlighted quarterbacks and skill position players poised to make positive impacts with their new teams, USC added one of the best young quarterbacks in the sport and last year's Biletnikoff Award winner, who might be the best wide receiver in the sport.

Yes, Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison should make magic. Williams accounted for 27 touchdowns with Oklahoma last year despite playing sparingly early on. Addison caught 100 balls for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns with Pittsburgh.

These two, coupled with the addition of the offensive-minded Lincoln Riley, have made USC a team overflowing with buzz. While I have questions about the defense, I don't have a lot of questions about these two.

Williams is still young, and he'll likely make a few mistakes. But in this offense, there is no reason these two shouldn't reshape the way we perceive the Trojans.