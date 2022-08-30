Biggest Takeaways from Every NFL Team's Final 2022 Roster Cuts

0 of 32

Giants WR Darius Slayton (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Cutdown day is a bittersweet event in the NFL. The setting of 53-player rosters means that teams are almost ready for the regular season and that Week 1 is close.

However, it also means that many quality players are now out of a job.

Some players will be picked up by other teams or land on a practice squad. However, by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, hundreds of players had their NFL dreams put on hold.

Some of the cuts we've seen in the past few days were expected. Some were rather surprising. Many of them were revealing.

Below, we'll relay our biggest takeaways from teams' most notable roster cuts and what it could all mean for the 2022 season. Teams are listed in alphabetical order, and a full cuts tracker can be found at NFL.com.

