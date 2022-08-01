Chiefs Rumors: Orlando Brown Jr. to Attend Camp, Sign Franchise Tender For Contract

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. will play the 2022 season on the franchise tag with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Per former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, the 25-year-old will sign his one-year tender Monday and report to training camp after missing all of OTAs and the first few days of camp.

The Chiefs ensured Brown would play for them in 2022 by using their franchise tag on him before the March 8 deadline. He will earn $16.6 million after the two sides failed to reach a long-term contract.

Speaking to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, former NFL player Jammal Brown, a mentor to Orlando Brown, said the Baltimore product would wait to sign the franchise tender until he decided whether to represent himself or hire an agent.

"He wants to be in Kansas City and wants to sign a long-term deal there," Jammal said. "He wants Kansas City to understand he's the type of player who can be there for the rest of his career. He's a cornerstone left tackle."

Brown was a key acquisition for the Chiefs last offseason as they rebuilt their offensive line. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens, which selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft.

After playing sparingly through the first six games of his rookie season, he moved into the starting lineup in Week 7 and never looked back. He has started 58 out of 59 regular-season games since that time.

Brown originally played right tackle for the Ravens, but he moved to left tackle in 2020 after Ronnie Stanley suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 8.

Speaking to reporters at the time, Brown explained why he preferred to play on the left side of the offensive line.

“Growing up in my household, if you were going to play O-line, my dad didn’t want you being on the right side,” he said. "It was one of those deals where he felt as though the right tackle—and especially at the time when he played—he felt the right tackle was not considered the best tackle on the offensive line and in the offensive line room."

Brown is the son of the late former Cleveland Browns and Ravens left tackle Orlando Brown Sr.

Since the Ravens had Stanley entrenched on the left side, Brown was dealt to the Chiefs along with two draft picks in exchange for four draft picks, including Kansas City's first-rounder in 2021 (No. 31 overall).

He started 16 of 17 games for the Chiefs in the regular season and was named to the Pro Bowl for the third consecutive season.

Based solely on the price Kansas City paid to get Brown from the Ravens, it seemed unlikely the team was going to let him leave as a free agent.

Even though Brown didn't get the security of a long-term deal, he will still make a large salary in 2022 with the potential to cash in big next year if he plays well.