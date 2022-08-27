Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Knicks Called About Star; NY Didn't 'Have Enough' for Nets

Kevin Durant (Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks reportedly engaged with the Brooklyn Nets in conversations about a potential blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant.

"The Knicks did make calls on Kevin Durant from what I'm told. But I think both sides were cognizant they didn't really have enough," Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Friday on the Le Batard & Friends podcast (via HoopsHype).

Brooklyn announced Tuesday an agreement was reached for KD to rescind his trade request and remain with the franchise to open the 2022-23 NBA season.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.