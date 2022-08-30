B/R NBA Future Rankings: Projecting Every Team's Next 3 Years

27 of 30

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Nikola Jokić is the best basketball player on the planet.

Beyond winning each of the last two MVPs, he's pulled his career box plus/minus up to second all-time (behind only Michael Jordan).

His averages of 26.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists over those seasons are marks that no one has ever reached in any two-year span.

He may be the best playmaker and passer in the league. He can score at all three levels (with prime Stephen Curry-like efficiency). He can dominate the glass. And he's become an underrated defender (thanks to quick hands and the fact that he's huge and generally in the right spot).

The one player with a legitimate argument for this distinction is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who can't shoot or pass like Jokić, and whose numbers don't quite measure up.

Now, with all that out of the way, let's talk about the fact that Jokić is about to have a championship-caliber supporting cast around him.

When he was on the floor last season, the Nuggets had a point differential around that of a 62-win team. And now, minutes played by Monte Morris, Will Barton, Jeff Green, Facundo Campazzo and JaMychal Green will largely be replaced by Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr. and Bruce Brown.

Of course, that speaks mostly to their prospects for next season, but Jokić, Murray and MPJ all being pre-prime suggests the two years after that should be pretty good, too.