    Daniel Ricciardo to Leave McLaren at End of 2022 Formula 1 Season

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVAugust 24, 2022

    Daniel Ricciardo (Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    McLaren Racing announced Wednesday it's reached an agreement to part ways with driver Daniel Ricciardo after the 2022 Formula One season.

    McLaren @McLarenF1

    McLaren Racing and Daniel Ricciardo have mutually agreed that Daniel will leave the team at the end of the 2022 season.<br><br>The team thanks Daniel for his dedication and contribution, including that memorable win in Monza. We look forward to finishing the season strongly together.

    Chris Medland of Racer reported McLaren agreed to pay out the final year of Ricciardo's contract, and he'll be free to join any team in 2023.

