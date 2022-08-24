Daniel Ricciardo to Leave McLaren at End of 2022 Formula 1 Season

Daniel Ricciardo to Leave McLaren at End of 2022 Formula 1 SeasonAugust 24, 2022
McLaren Racing announced Wednesday it's reached an agreement to part ways with driver Daniel Ricciardo after the 2022 Formula One season.
McLaren @McLarenF1
McLaren Racing and Daniel Ricciardo have mutually agreed that Daniel will leave the team at the end of the 2022 season.<br><br>The team thanks Daniel for his dedication and contribution, including that memorable win in Monza. We look forward to finishing the season strongly together.
Chris Medland of Racer reported McLaren agreed to pay out the final year of Ricciardo's contract, and he'll be free to join any team in 2023.
