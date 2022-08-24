Daniel Ricciardo to Leave McLaren at End of 2022 Formula 1 Season

Daniel Ricciardo (Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images)

McLaren Racing announced Wednesday it's reached an agreement to part ways with driver Daniel Ricciardo after the 2022 Formula One season.

Chris Medland of Racer reported McLaren agreed to pay out the final year of Ricciardo's contract, and he'll be free to join any team in 2023.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

