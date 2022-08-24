Candace Parker Outduels Sabrina Ionescu as Sky Eliminate Liberty

Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images

The Chicago Sky put their championship experience on full display, defeating the New York Liberty 90-72 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday night in Game 3 to win the series 2-1 and avoid a first-round playoff exit.

The defending WNBA champions were led by their future Hall-of-Famer, as star center Candace Parker nearly recorded a triple-double with 14 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks. In all, six players scored in double figures for Chicago in a balanced effort.

Fans on social media praised Parker for her versatile performance and steady effort on both ends of the floor to power the Sky to victory:

Parker's performance outshined Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, who also had 14 points but shot 2-of-7 from three-point range and had five turnovers.

In addition to Parker's big night, Kahleah Copper and Allie Quigley had 15 points apiece for Chicago. Courtney Vandersloot had 14 points and 10 assists, Emma Meesseman had 12 points and Azura Stevens also had 12 points off the bench.

Chicago advanced to the WNBA semifinals for the fourth time in franchise history and awaits the winner of the Dallas Wings vs. the Connecticut Sun. The Sky are attempting to become the first team to repeat as champion since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001 and 2002.