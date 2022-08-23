Dodgers' Walker Buehler Confirms He Had Tommy John Surgery on Elbow Injury

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler was ruled out for the remainder of the season last week because of elbow surgery, and now the specifics are public.

The 28-year-old confirmed Tuesday on Instagram that he underwent Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Buehler will "almost certainly" miss the 2023 season since the "recovery typically takes longer" after a second Tommy John surgery. Buehler previously underwent the procedure in 2015 shortly after he was drafted 24th overall by the Dodgers.

Buehler was placed on the injured list after he was removed from his June 10 start because of elbow discomfort. The talented right-hander hadn't looked like his usual self across 12 starts, posting a 4.02 ERA with 67 hits allowed and 58 strikeouts in 65 innings.

A two-time All-Star, Buehler was the Opening Day starter for the first time in his career this season. He also pitched his first shutout April 25 at the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Despite being without one of their top starters for much of the year, the Dodgers haven't missed a step. Los Angeles has the best record in the majors at 84-37 and leads MLB with an ERA of 2.84 as the only team with a mark better than 3.08.

The Dodgers will send right-hander Tony Gonsolin to the mound for Tuesday's game against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers. He's in the midst of the best year of his career, notching a 15-1 record with a 2.12 ERA, a 0.86 WHIP and 113 strikeouts in 123.1 innings.