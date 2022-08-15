Dodgers' Walker Buehler Will Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Elbow Injury

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers star Walker Buehler is going to be out of action for the remainder of the year.

The Dodgers announced Monday that the 28-year-old is set to undergo season-ending elbow surgery on Aug. 23.

It's not clear if Buehler will need Tommy John surgery at this point, according to CBS Sports' Jim Bowden:

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that prior to Monday's announcement, Los Angeles had been "cautiously optimistic" that Buehler would be able to begin throwing on the mound in about a week and be ready in time for the playoffs.

Buehler left a June 10 start against the San Francisco Giants after four innings because of elbow discomfort.

The two-time All-Star told reporters after the game his level of concern "is a little bit heightened" because he previously had Tommy John surgery in 2015, shortly after being selected by the Dodgers with the No. 24 overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft.

Los Angeles placed Buehler on the injured list the following day. Manager Dave Roberts said his star right-hander will miss "a good bit of time."

The Dodgers have already played with a short-handed pitching staff this season. Clayton Kershaw missed one month because of inflammation in his right sacroiliac joint. The three-time National League Cy Young winner was activated on June 11.

Despite those injury issues with the rotation, the Dodgers have continued to be the best team in MLB this season. Tony Gonsolin is having a fantastic 2022 with a 2.24 ERA in 21 starts, while Julio Urías is on pace to have the best year of his career (2.49 ERA).

Buehler was off to a slow start, though, especially by his standards. He had a 4.02 ERA with 67 hits allowed in 65 innings. Now, he will turn his sights on returning to his usual form in the 2023 season.