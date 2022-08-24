Dear Abbey: Which NHL Teams Will Make the Playoffs and Which Will Miss out?

0 of 8

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Welcome to another edition of Dear Abbey. I don't give life advice like the real Dear Abby, but I do talk about hockey.

We're a few weeks away from NHL training camps opening up, and once players report, we'll have plenty to discuss, like positional battles, contract holdouts and salary cap gymnastics (especially considering there are so many teams over the cap right now). But for now, it's prime speculation season.

For the most part, we can look around the league at rosters and start to determine some potential line combinations. We already know of some players that will miss the start of the season with injuries and a few others that have already been ruled out for the season.

While rosters will be tweaked here and there throughout the season, it's pretty easy to identify which teams will be good (the Edmonton Oilers) and which will be bad (looking at you, Chicago Blackhawks). As for who is in the middle? We can speculate on that too.

We asked members of the B/R community for their playoff predictions: Who will be in and who will be out? It's been an eventful offseason, so let's see what the fans think.