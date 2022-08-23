X

    Falcons' Desmond Ridder Draws Rave Reviews for Preseason Performance vs. Jets

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVAugust 23, 2022

    Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

    The Atlanta Falcons selected Desmond Ridder with a third-round draft pick, but he looked worthy of a first-rounder during Monday's preseason game against the New York Jets.

    While Ridder was inconsistent at just 10-of-22 passing in his first NFL action against the Detroit Lions, the quarterback who helped the Cincinnati Bearcats become the first Group of Five team to reach the College Football Playoff made obvious strides in his second game.

    Ridder directed two drives that ended in field goals, going 7-of-7 for 68 yards on the first one and stringing multiple downfield throws together during the second one. The second drive may have ended in a touchdown if penalties hadn't derailed it.

    In all, the rookie went 10-of-13 for 143 yards while mixing in some screens, slants and needle-threading throws.

    His performance drew rave reviews from social media:

    NFL @NFL

    Hanging in there and delivering seeds. <a href="https://twitter.com/desmondridder?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@desmondridder</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATLvsNYJ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATLvsNYJ</a> on ESPN<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/3fttuL9BM4">https://t.co/3fttuL9BM4</a> <a href="https://t.co/q3xC3D306o">pic.twitter.com/q3xC3D306o</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Ridder has the <a href="https://twitter.com/AtlantaFalcons?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AtlantaFalcons</a> moving in a 2-minute drill.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATLvsNYJ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATLvsNYJ</a> on ESPN<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/3fttuL9BM4">https://t.co/3fttuL9BM4</a> <a href="https://t.co/HBYwZZlJke">pic.twitter.com/HBYwZZlJke</a>

    William McFadden @willmcfadden

    Wow, Desmond Ridder can spin it

    Marcus Greaves @MarcusGreaves_

    Think I’m hopping on the Desmond Ridder bandwagon! The young man can play!!

    Tori McElhaney @tori_mcelhaney

    Desmond Ridder looking sharp with his 1) timing and 2) decision making during this drive.

    William McFadden @willmcfadden

    The best thing about Desmond Ridder continues to be his decisiveness. For better and worse, he makes up his mind and will pull the trigger.

    Kelly Price @thekellyprice

    Desmond Ridder hive is hungry <a href="https://t.co/QfeJYx4D4S">pic.twitter.com/QfeJYx4D4S</a>

    Tori McElhaney @tori_mcelhaney

    Heard a couple "ooohs" in the press box with Ridder threading the needle to Firkser for a 17-yard gain.

    SportsTalkATL.com @SportsTalkATL

    Not sure who is going to win MVP this year: Marcus Mariota or Desmond Ridder?

    Mike Kennedy @MikeKennedyNFL

    That might have been the most impressive drive by a QB this preseason. Desmond Ridder was dealing all the way down the field.<br><br>7/7 for 68 yards. Shame penalties stopped them short of the EZ.

    Allen Strk @allenstrk

    Ridder is hitting his receivers in stride. That's what makes these throws even more impressive. You see the velocity and precision with these throws. Receivers don't have to make much adjustment to catch the ball and get YAC.

    The Falcoholic @TheFalcoholic

    Ridder's throwing some darts this evening, boy howdy

    The Falcons already named Marcus Mariota the starter, and the Oregon product began Monday's game and connected with Olamide Zaccheaus for a touchdown. Yet Mariota is a familiar name with plenty of NFL experience, making Ridder more of a focal point during the preseason.

    Atlanta may not miss a beat if it needs him to play during the regular season if Monday's performance was any indication.

