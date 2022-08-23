Falcons' Desmond Ridder Draws Rave Reviews for Preseason Performance vs. Jets

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons selected Desmond Ridder with a third-round draft pick, but he looked worthy of a first-rounder during Monday's preseason game against the New York Jets.

While Ridder was inconsistent at just 10-of-22 passing in his first NFL action against the Detroit Lions, the quarterback who helped the Cincinnati Bearcats become the first Group of Five team to reach the College Football Playoff made obvious strides in his second game.

Ridder directed two drives that ended in field goals, going 7-of-7 for 68 yards on the first one and stringing multiple downfield throws together during the second one. The second drive may have ended in a touchdown if penalties hadn't derailed it.

In all, the rookie went 10-of-13 for 143 yards while mixing in some screens, slants and needle-threading throws.

His performance drew rave reviews from social media:

The Falcons already named Marcus Mariota the starter, and the Oregon product began Monday's game and connected with Olamide Zaccheaus for a touchdown. Yet Mariota is a familiar name with plenty of NFL experience, making Ridder more of a focal point during the preseason.

Atlanta may not miss a beat if it needs him to play during the regular season if Monday's performance was any indication.