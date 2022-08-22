Tony Buzbee Calls for NFL to Take 'Immediate Action' Against Saints' Alvin Kamara

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the man allegedly assaulted by Alvin Kamara, is calling for the NFL and others to take action against the New Orleans Saints running back.

"The attack on Mr. Greene was unprovoked and extremely violent," Buzbee said in a statement, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "We call on the appropriate authorities to exact swift punishment against all parties involved in the attack. We also encourage the NFL to take immediate action. As appropriate, we will make Mr. Greene available to the authorities and the NFL, to the extent they wish to speak with him."

Kamara was charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm after his arrest in Las Vegas last February. The 27-year-old was accused of pushing and then punching a man several times at a nightclub the night before the Pro Bowl.

The man, Darnell Greene, hired Buzbee after the attorney gained prominence representing the plaintiffs in the civil suits against Deshaun Watson.

Watson was first accused of sexual assault and misconduct in 24 lawsuits filed by women represented by Buzbee beginning in March 2021. Over a year later, the Cleveland Browns quarterback was suspended six games before an appeal and settlement led to an 11-game suspension this season.

With a similar timeline, Kamara won't face any discipline from the NFL until the 2023 season.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported in July the situation remains under review from the league, but there is no timeline on a decision about his future. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last week that "it looks more and more unlikely that it's going to be this season," regarding a suspension.

Florio reported Kamara was "bracing for a suspension of at least six weeks," though we don't know when the discipline will come.

Kamara's next court date was pushed back to Sept. 29. In the meantime, Buzbee will file a civil lawsuit on behalf of Greene, who allegedly suffered a "severe traumatic brain injury" in the incident.