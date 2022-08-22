Fantasy Alert: Matthew Stafford Has No Restrictions amid Injury, Says Rams' McVay

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams have given Matthew Stafford some time off during training camp this year amidst some issues with his elbow, which surely perked up the ears of fantasy football players, but it appears it was nothing more than precautionary.

"Looked like Matthew Stafford to me," head coach Sean McVay told Peter King of Pro Football Talk after Stafford threw around 70 passes against the team's defense during an August practice. "No restrictions, throwing it all over the yard, all different kinds of launch points."

Stafford also downplayed the situation.

"I practiced every practice last year, and it wasn't a big issue," he said. "We're just trying to be smart. I'm fine."

The 34-year-old Stafford was excellent in the 2021 season, throwing for 4,886 yards, 41 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions while completing 67.2 percent of his passes. Outside of the picks, it was arguably the best season of his career which, of course, culminated with a Super Bowl title.

So any lingering elbow issues will be a concern, though it sounds as though the situation is manageable and the Rams are merely playing it safe this summer. He can still safely be considered a low-end QB1.