King: 'Won't Be Surprised If' Justin Jefferson Is Considered NFL's Best WR After 2022

David Berding/Getty Images

Entering his third year in the NFL, Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson is facing high expectations.

Peter King of NBC Sports wrote Monday in this week's Football Morning in America that the 23-year-old is on the cusp of becoming the best player at his position:

"So what's new for Justin Jefferson, whose average season after two years is 98 catches and 1,508 yards? Continuing work on his precision. He runs such beautiful, effortless routes, with almost perfect body control. I won't be surprised if, at the end of this season, he's considered the best receiver in football."

After being drafted 22nd overall out of LSU in 2020, Jefferson quickly emerged as Minnesota's No. 1 receiver. He was named to the Pro Bowl and earned second-team All-Pro honors in each of his first two seasons. He will be eligible for a contract extension next spring, but he recently said he's focused on his own aspirations of reaching his full potential.

"I'll focus on [my] contract after the season," Jefferson said last month. "The main thing is reaching to that goal, but I'm not really too fond of money. I'm really just trying to get to that goal of being the best receiver."

The Vikings open the 2022 regular season at home on Sept. 11 against the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers.