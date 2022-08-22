Peter King Discusses Justin Herbert, Chargers' Potential Contract Negotiations

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will be eligible for a contract extension next offseason, but Peter King of NBC Sports doesn't think Deshaun Watson's deal will be a model:

"Just a gut feeling after being around the Chargers for two days: The Deshaun Watson fully guaranteed $230-million contract won’t be the way this team goes when it comes time to negotiate a new deal for Herbert next offseason. I think they’ll make that clear at the start of the process, and the chips will fall where they fall."

The Cleveland Browns gave Watson a five-year, $230 million deal after acquiring him in a trade from the Houston Texans. It was a fully guaranteed contract that shattered the record for the most guaranteed money in NFL history.

Kyler Murray ranks second with $104.3 million guaranteed at signing on his five-year, $230.5 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals. Guarantees remain rare in the NFL, with even Patrick Mahomes getting just $63 million guaranteed at signing on his record-breaking 10-year, $450 million deal in July 2020.

Herbert certainly deserves a big new contract when eligible after an outstanding first two seasons in the league. The 2020 No. 6 overall pick has an Offensive Rookie of the Year award and one Pro Bowl selection on his resume, totaling 9,350 passing yards and 69 touchdowns in 32 starts.

With eight quarterbacks making at least $40 million per year, Herbert will almost certainly reach this mark as well.

The only holdup could be guarantees as the 24-year-old looks to secure his future in Los Angeles.