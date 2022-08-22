NBA Rumors: Bucks, Nuggets Contacted Nets About Kevin Durant Following Trade Request

Elsa/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets were among the many teams to call the Brooklyn Nets about Kevin Durant, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Both teams wanted to "gauge the price tag" on the 12-time All-Star in June and early July, but Charania noted that "none of those conversations gained much traction."

The Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks also reportedly contacted the Nets, although there weren't advanced talks in any case.

