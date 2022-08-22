1 Trade Each NFL Team Should Propose Before the 2022 Season

27 of 32

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing host to arguably the most interesting positional battle of any team during the preseason. The club has three candidates vying to replace the retired Ben Roethlisberger as its starting quarterback.

While Mason Rudolph has the advantage of experience on his side following four years of backing up Big Ben, he lacks the experience that free-agent pickup Mitch Trubisky brings to the table and has a much lower ceiling than first-round rookie Kenny Pickett.

Because of this, Rudolph could be dealt to set Trubisky and Pickett up as the top two quarterbacks—in some order—on Pittsburgh’s roster this year.

Rudolph already admitted he was frustrated by the lack of first-team reps he was getting. With his chances of winning the QB1 job rapidly diminishing, the 27-year-old could end up getting shipped off before the regular season kicks off.

The Detroit Lions are generating buzz as a potential landing destination for Rudolph.

Steelers insider Andrew Fillipponi revealed that a former NFL GM predicted the Oklahoma State product will soon end up in the Motor City, a rather logical fit given Detroit’s quarterback situation.

Jared Goff didn’t show anything during his first season with the Lions to give the team a reason to believe he could be the long-term solution under center.

Backups Tim Boyle and David Blough aren’t cut out for much more than holding clipboards, making Rudolph a nice fit as a high-end backup who has the potential to take Goff’s role if the starter struggles again this year.

Pittsburgh won’t be able to get much for Rudolph, but simply getting him off the roster in exchange for a late-Day 3 pick within the next week would be a big win. That would allow the Steelers to pare down their QB competition to just Pickett and Trubisky and free up a roster spot before final cuts are due.