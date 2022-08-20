Report: LIV Golf to Announce 7 New Signings After PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Concludes

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

LIV Golf will announce seven new additions after the conclusion of the FedEx Cup Tour Championship next weekend, according to Alan Shipnuck of The Fire Pit Collective.

The signings include "one long-rumored superstar," while all seven competed in last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship, which puts them inside the top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings for the 2022 season.

Shipnuck reported all seven players will leave the PGA Tour on Aug. 29 and take part in the upcoming LIV Golf event in Boston on Sept. 2. This would prevent them from competing in the Presidents Cup, a competition between United States and international golfers set to begin Sept. 19.

The superstar mentioned could be Cameron Smith, who finished tied for 13th at the St. Jude Championship but withdrew from the BMW Championship because of hip discomfort.

According to Tom Morgan of The Telegraph, Smith has already agreed to join LIV Golf after receiving a $100 million guaranteed contract from the Saudi Arabia-backed league. The British Open winner is currently No. 2 in the world ranking, representing a major get for LIV Golf.

Others are potentially still competing for the FedEx Cup, which holds a top prize of $18 million.

The top 70 in the current standings are competing at the BMW Championship through Sunday, while the top 30 will advance to next week's Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The tournament runs Aug. 25-28, allowing players to complete the PGA Tour's top event before leaving for LIV.

The departing golfers would join the numerous big names who have already made the move, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.