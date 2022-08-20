Little League World Series 2022: Saturday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The pressure continued to mount on the fourth day of the Little League World Series with four elimination games.

Eight teams that lost their opening games in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, were back in action Saturday in the consolation bracket, looking to keep their hopes of a championship alive. A second loss represents the end of the tournament and a trip home.

It led to plenty of drama with two games in the United States bracket and two in the international bracket.

Saturday's Schedule, Results

Europe-Africa (Bologna, Italy) 12, Australia (Brisbane, Australia) 7

Midwest (Davenport, Iowa) 6, Northwest (Bonney Lake, Washington) 3

Puerto Rico (Guaynabo, Puerto Rico) vs. Latin America (Managua, Nicaragua), 5 p.m. ET

New England (Middleboro, Massachusetts) vs. Mid-Atlantic (Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania), 7 p.m. ET

Full scores and bracket via LittleLeague.org

Italy 12, Australia 7

Francesco Carlini keyed an incredible turnaround for Italy, totaling three hits and four RBI at the plate to go with his eight strikeouts in 4.1 innings on the mound.

Australia appeared ready for a blowout win in the first two innings, building a 5-0 lead with clutch hitting.

Italy finally got on the board with four runs in the third inning and completed the comeback by adding two more in the fourth to take a 6-5 lead.

One inning later, the Europe-Africa representative blew it open with a six-run sixth. After struggling on the mound early, Carlini came through with the biggest hit.

Emilia Romagna Little League from Bologna took over from there, coming away with an easy win after failing to score in its first game.

Australia scored one in the sixth, but it became the first team eliminated. Italy will advance to face the Caribbean squad from Curaçao on Sunday.

Iowa 6, Washington 3

Iowa scored three runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back.

The Midwest region team took advantage of defensive mistakes in the early going, but the offense continued to do damage with runs in the fourth and fifth as well. Owen Everhart had two hits to lead the way for Davenport Southeast Little League.

On the mound, Mason McFate and Colin Townsend threw three innings apiece with eight combined strikeouts to limit Bonney Lake/Sumner Little League to just three runs on eight hits.

Washington did have one of the top highlights of the game, with left fielder Ezra Seitz taking away an extra-base hit in the second inning:

Brody Santman drove in two runs in the fifth inning to keep the game close.

The game ended on another mistake by Washington when it had the tying run at the plate:

Iowa was the sharper team, showcasing a deep lineup in the elimination game. The squad will next face Utah, the representative from the Mountain region.