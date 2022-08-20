Charlotte Says She Dropped the Title by Accident in Heated Segment with Becky Lynch

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair said Friday that the awkward and controversial belt exchange involving her and Becky Lynch in October was the result of an accident.

Appearing on Peacock's Broken Skull Sessions with WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Flair discussed the segment and what went wrong.

"I wish I could sit here and tell you that I did it on purpose, but if people need me to be that bad guy, I’ll be that bad guy," Charlotte said. "Things happen on screen. I would never go on a scripted television show and purposely do something on purpose. It was accidental."

On the Oct. 22, 2021, edition of SmackDown, Flair and Lynch took part in a segment that was supposed to see them swap the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships after being drafted to different shows.

However, when Lynch attempted to grab the Raw women's title, Flair dropped it on the mat, leading to tension until Sasha Banks arrived on the scene to move things forward.

A ton of rumors and speculation came from that moment, including PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson reporting that there was a heated backstage confrontation between Becky and Charlotte after the fact.

During her own appearance on Broken Skull Sessions (h/t Cain A. Knight of Cageside Seats) in February, Lynch acknowledged that she was "fuming" afterward.

The Man also said she had a feeling beforehand that something was going to go wrong and expected Flair to drop the belt even though it wasn't supposed to happen.

Lynch and Flair used to be best friends, but both have said they've grown apart and are no longer close.

Neither has given a definitive answer why, but Flair told Austin that both she and Lynch are "alphas" who want to be the best, which isn't always conducive to friendship in wrestling.

The Man and The Queen are two of the most decorated female Superstars in WWE history, but both are out of the picture currently.

Lynch is on the shelf with a separated shoulder suffered during her Raw Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam last month, while Flair has been away since dropping the SmackDown women's title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May.

