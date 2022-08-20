Panthers' Matt Corral to Undergo X-Rays on Foot Injury Suffered vs. Patriots

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral had a nondescript performance in Friday's 20-10 preseason loss against the New England Patriots but more concerning is Corral's health after the game.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Corral is getting X-rays on his foot after he came out of the game late in the fourth quarter after getting stepped on.

Corral was seen leaving the stadium with a boot on his foot.

Corral played only the second and fourth quarters in Friday's game, alternating with third-year backup PJ Walker. The rookie went 9-of-15 for 58 yards as the Panthers offense struggled to develop a rhythm against the Patriots. Rhule's decision to limit Corral to two quarters of play received some criticism from fans on social media.

A third-round pick out of Ole Miss, Corral is looked at as a prospective quarterback of the future for Carolina. He had a quiet preseason debut last week against the Washington Commanders, going 1-of-9 for 11 yards. It doesn't appear that his development is a priority for the team this offseason.

The Panthers are in the middle of a quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, both of whom were given the night off on Friday after taking most of the reps in joint practices with New England. Mayfield received the start against Washington, while Darnold threw a touchdown. It is not yet clear which quarterback Rhule is leaning toward.

The decision for this season's starter will be a crucial one, as Rhule is undoubtedly on the hot seat. In his first two seasons as head coach he has a combined record of 10-23, so the Panthers are surely hoping for better results in 2022.