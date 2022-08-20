X

    Matt Corral's Usage vs. Patriots Ripped by Panthers Fans After 2nd Preseason Game

    Doric SamAugust 20, 2022

    After a lackluster showing in his preseason debut last week, Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral didn't have much of an opportunity to showcase his skills in the team's 20-10 loss against the New England Patriots on Friday.

    Corral finished 9-of-15 for 58 yards after going 1-of-9 for 11 yards last week against the Washington Commanders. He played the second and fourth quarters of Friday's game at Gillette Stadium, while third-year backup P.J. Walker played the first and third, a decision made by head coach Matt Rhule with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold getting the night off in the midst of their quarterback competition.

    While the idea to alternate quarters between two quarterbacks may have sounded good in theory, it proved detrimental to both Corral and Walker. Neither of them was able to get into a rhythm as Carolina's offense struggled to move the ball. Throughout the game, fans and pundits ripped Rhule for not committing to the rookie and giving him the chance to develop while Mayfield and Darnold sat out.

    Christian Audi @TheEpicAudi

    Corral should play the rest of the game. He won't come back until the 4th but we all know what's going on. PJ is auditioning for other teams. I still think its possible they trade Sam before the end of preseason but what team would take on that deal? Maybe one.

    Cameron @CABrafford

    Panthers GM says, live on air, that Matt Corral needs more reps.<br><br>At the same time, PJ Walker is playing QB on the field of a preseason game.<br><br>Hello.

    Titan_GlaZe @The_Titan_BlaZe

    Rhule needs to give Corral more reps. It shows that he isnt getting enough

    Go DJ @iAmDJSmooth_

    Matt Rhule for two weeks straight hasn't put Matt Corral in any position to succeed.

    S @Stack_Edwards

    Why is Matt Rhule playing Pj walker instead of getting Corral reps lmao

    SIR Kimble @SdotKimble

    Dear Coach Rhule, stop playing Walker and play Corral. It’s not hard.

    🅿️anthers Culture🥷🏽👨🏽‍🍳 @PanthersCulture

    I would’ve preferred to give Matt Corral the start tonight - since Rhule has this extra goofy relationship with Sam Darnold. <a href="https://t.co/WsW96avogl">https://t.co/WsW96avogl</a>

    Primetime Carolina Podcast @primetimecar

    Matt Rhule wants to turn Matt Corral into David Carr so damn bad

    Kwarn 🎤🚀🚀🚀 @kwarninthemorn

    Rhule’s treatment of Corral kinda reminds me of how Borrego treated LaMelo 😔

    Corral turned heads during his opening drive, making quick decisions and crisp passes. The drive ended with a punt, but it was enough to impress critics. His second drive was cut short because of a fumble by receiver Stephen Sullivan after a short completion.

    Jeremy Igo @CarolinaHuddle

    Corral giving off some rookie Russ Wilson vibes to me. Good long ball, elusive, quick throws. Plenty there to work with.

    NFL @NFL

    The rookie <a href="https://twitter.com/corral_matt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@corral_matt</a> looking sharp early 🎯<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CARvsNE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CARvsNE</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLNetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/IOlNg81vP9">https://t.co/IOlNg81vP9</a> <a href="https://t.co/vvpfrtk8mb">pic.twitter.com/vvpfrtk8mb</a>

    NFL Network @nflnetwork

    Matt Corral using his legs 🏃‍♂️💨<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CARvsNE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CARvsNE</a> on NFL Network (or check local listings)<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/IrukUr476A">https://t.co/IrukUr476A</a> <a href="https://t.co/JYkuORX3xN">pic.twitter.com/JYkuORX3xN</a>

    Joe Person @josephperson

    Matt Corral already has surpassed his completions total from last week.

    Jeremy Igo @CarolinaHuddle

    Corral looking like he belongs. <br><br>Big improvement over last week. Of course, he is playing with better players also.

    David Newton @DNewtonespn

    Another nice third-down throw by Matt Corral for a first down.

    Christopher Gasper @cgasper

    That was a big-time throw by Matt Corral, whether it's ruled a fumble or an incomplete pass. Corral could be the best QB on the Carolina roster by the end of the season.

    KenboSlicee @KennyRamsey22

    I’ve seen enough from Matt Corral already to move him past PJ &amp; Darnold.

    Corral had a prime opportunity to showcase his skills with a two-minute drive, but his first pass was nearly intercepted by Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson. Corral completed a pass on third down, but it was measured to be inches short of the first-down marker.

    The Panthers elected to punt rather than go for it deep in their own territory. Corral ended the quarter 6-of-10 for 28 yards. Fans turned on him briefly for faltering on his final drive of the quarter.

    Alex Barth @RealAlexBarth

    Mack Wilson read Matt Corral all the way on that one. Would have had a walk-in Pick Six had he held on to the ball.

    Joe Dolan @FG_Dolan

    Matt Corral has had a rough couple of games so far.

    EDC #1 @pastliferec

    I went to Golden Corral today, and now I’m watching Matt Corral. Golden Corral was better.

    DJszn @PutridLobster

    Panthers fans watching Matt Corral. 💀💀💀 <a href="https://t.co/xOlS1jC0pK">pic.twitter.com/xOlS1jC0pK</a>

    Darin Gantt @daringantt

    Matt Corral takes a knee to end the first half. He's 6-of-10 for 28 yards passing. <br><br>Some flashes, still a work in progress.

    The fourth quarter was fairly uneventful, with Corral's first two drives ending with punts after minimal gains. He managed to complete three more passes for 30 yards, but he was later ruled out of the game with a foot injury.

    Walker was inserted into the contest with less than two minutes left, and he was sacked in his own end zone on the ensuing drive. The Patriots recovered the fumble for the touchdown. Walker threw an interception to end the game several plays later.

    Thanks to some questionable coaching decisions, Corral has not had the proper chance to get used to life in the NFL. Friday's game was a prime opportunity for the third-round rookie to get some significant playing time with Mayfield and Darnold out of the lineup.

    The Panthers have to hope Corral's foot injury isn't too serious, as it's clear that his development has already been impacted by Rhule failing to give him a genuine chance.

