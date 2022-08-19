Casemiro Joins Manchester United on Transfer From Real Madrid on 4-Year Contract

Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Casemiro is joining Manchester United on a transfer from Real Madrid, the Red Devils announced Friday.

The Brazilian's deal with the Premier League side will run through 2026, per Fabrizio Romano. He will be unveiled in the coming days.

The deal is worth £60 million plus £10 million in add-ons to Real Madrid, Romano added. His wages will place him among the highest earners at Manchester United.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed Casemiro's intent on joining Manchester United on Friday morning, saying that the midfielder wanted "a new challenge," per ESPN's Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez.

"I talked about it with [Casemiro] this morning," Ancelotti said Friday. "He wants to try a new challenge, a new opportunity. The club and I understand it. Casemiro—with what he's done at this club, and with the person he is—we have to respect this desire he has.

"There are negotiations right now. Nothing is official, he's still a Real Madrid player, but he wants to leave. If he goes and reaches an agreement, we have the resources to replace him."

Real Madrid will most likely replace Casemiro with former Monaco midfielder Aurélien Tchouameni, whom they added for €80 million in June. Toni Kroos and Eduardo Camavinga are also options to replace him.

Casemiro played nine years for Real Madrid, with his first stint coming from 2013 to '14 and his second from 2015 to '22. He helped the club win five Champions League and three La Liga titles in his tenure.

The 30-year-old had a brief stint with Porto in the Primeira Liga in 2014-15.

Casemiro will be a solid addition to the Manchester United midfield and should help the team turn things around amid a tough start to the 2022-23 season. The Red Devils have lost each of their first two matches, suffering a 2-1 loss to Brighton to kick off the year and then a 4-0 loss to Brentford.

Manchester United is set for a clash with Liverpool on Monday, though it's unclear if Casemiro will be made available for that match.