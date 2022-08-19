Texas RB Bijan Robinson Unveils New Gourmet Dijon Mustard

Bijan Robinson (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Texas running back Bijan Robinson has released a gourmet Dijon mustard with the name "Bijan Mustardson."

The Heisman Trophy contender is featured prominently on the condiment's website, which includes a funny origin story:

"Throughout his formative years, Bijan scored touchdowns everywhere, mostly on the football field via football. By 2022, Bijan had scored touchdowns in every way, shape and form. Running and receiving. Stiff arming and juking. Even occasionally passing. The only place he hadn't scored a touchdown was his taste buds.

"So Bijan did what everyone expected Bijan to do: Create his own gourmet Dijon mustard and call it Bijan Mustardson. With the help of top-quality chefs, Bijan made a mustard that was so good, it tasted like a touchdown. It was then he knew, pending production timelines, mouth touchdowns for everyone would be a mustard-purchase away."

It's the only item available on the website and has three purchase options: one jar for $7.95, two jars for $15.90 or four jars for $31.50.

Robinson is coming off a 2021 season with the Longhorns where he recorded 1,422 yards from scrimmage and 15 total touchdowns (11 rushing and four receiving) across 10 games.

It's made him a popular target for companies looking to do name, image and likeness (NIL) contracts ahead of the 2022 campaign.

He's recently made Instagram posts showcasing deals with C4 Energy and Lamborghini Austin.

Robinson explained he doesn't drive the Lambo much because he's not a "flashy guy or anything," and he's hopeful other NIL contracts include his Texas teammates, per Matthew Postins of Heartland College Sports.

"Obviously, it's been really fun," he said. "But I'm just the guy that's gonna try to help out the next man and try to get him in on a deal."

The Longhorns kick off the season Sept. 3 when they host Louisiana-Monroe at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.