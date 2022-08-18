Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Jazz Have No Interest in Julius Randle in Knicks Talks

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

If the New York Knicks are going to acquire All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, they reportedly may have to do it without the inclusion of Julius Randle.

Appearing Wednesday on SiriusXM NBA Radio's Give & Go, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said the Jazz don't want Randle, but they do want RJ Barrett and six first-round draft picks:

Mitchell has reportedly been on the trade block since shortly after the Jazz dealt All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a blockbuster trade in July, and the Knicks have been the team most closely associated to the talented guard.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.