Fantasy Alert: Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb 'Good' After Missing Practice with Groin Injury

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb missed Thursday's practice with a groin injury but dismissed any long-term worries.

"I'm fine," he told reporters. "We're good. ... I don't want to scare nobody."

Lamb entered the 2022 season as the clear No. 1 wideout for the Cowboys after they traded veteran Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns during the offseason.

Through four games this season, Lamb has racked up 23 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

After a solid rookie year, the Oklahoma product enjoyed a strong sophomore season in 2021 and finished with 79 catches for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns. He led the Cowboys with 120 targets, establishing a strong rapport with quarterback Dak Prescott.

Lamb was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career as a replacement for Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp.

If Lamb did miss time, it would be another significant blow to the team's offense. Prescott is still out while recovering from thumb surgery. The Cowboys also lost left tackle Tyron Smith to a hamstring injury in training camp that required surgery.

Fortunately for Dallas and fantasy players relying on him, it doesn't seem like he will.