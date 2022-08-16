X

    Fernando Tatis Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway Canceled by Padres After PED Test

    Doric SamAugust 16, 2022

    Denis Poroy/Getty Images

    San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is continuing to see ramifications from his 80-game suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

    According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Padres have canceled a giveaway of Tatis bobbleheads that was planned for September:

    Kevin Acee @sdutKevinAcee

    The Padres will announce today that the Sept. 7 Fernando Tatis Jr. bobblehead giveaway has been changed to a Juan Soto City Connect shirsey giveaway.

    The 23-year-old shortstop had already been out after suffering a wrist injury reportedly stemming from a motorcycle accident. His positive PED test is yet another disappointment less than two years after he was signed to a 14-year, $340 million contract.

    Tatis' father, Fernando Tatis Sr., told MLB insider Héctor Gómez on Monday that his son used a topical spray to treat an infection from a haircut. During an appearance on The Midday Show (h/t ESPN's Alden Gonzalez), Tatis Sr. called it a "catastrophe for baseball" that his son received such a significant suspension.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.