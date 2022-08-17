Top 10 Storylines of the WNBA Playoffs

0 of 10

Sue Bird (No. 10) of the Seattle Storm shakes hands with Candace Parker (No. 3) of the Chicago Sky prior to the game. Photo by: Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images.

Eight teams begin competition in the 2022 WNBA postseason on Wednesday night, and there is a boatload of storylines heading into the playoffs.

Featured here is one storyline per team along with two more general narratives to keep an eye on as we move through the W's 26th postseason. Each storyline is ranked based on my own personal level of intrigue.

Which teams will accomplish their goals? Who will reach another level in the games where it matters and most? What surprises and upsets are ahead? And could fans get to witness something that hasn't happened in 20 years: a back-to-back WNBA champion?

All of this and more is ahead. Also, don't forget to get caught up on the Top 25 players to watch heading into the playoffs.