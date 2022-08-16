Justin Jefferson Discusses Potential Vikings Contract: 'The Future Is Very Bright'

Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Justin Jefferson saw the wide receiver market skyrocket this offseason. He knows he's next.

But as he sits a season away from being eligible for a long-term contract extension, Jefferson is keeping his focus on team success.

“I love it,” Jefferson told Jeff Howe of The Athletic. “I love it that it’s coming now. All of the top receivers are getting paid this year. The future is very bright. Definitely, the market is getting higher. At this moment, I’m trying to focus on winning the Super Bowl. After the Super Bowl, we can definitely talk more about that.”

Jefferson's first two seasons are among the greatest starts to a career for a wideout in NFL history. The Minnesota Vikings star has earned a pair of Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections, racking up 196 receptions for 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Jefferson already ranks in the top 20 in Vikings history in receiving yards two years into his career. He's shattered franchise marks set by Randy Moss, a bonafide Mount Rushmore receiver, and enters the 2022 season with even higher expectations. Fantasy experts now place Jefferson as WR1 ahead of Cooper Kupp, whose 145 receptions and 1,947 receiving yards last season rank as the second highest totals in NFL history.

Barring injury or an unexpected drop in performance, Jefferson should eclipse the $30 million annual average given to Tyreek Hill by the Miami Dolphins in March. If he's able to not have those numbers ringing in the back of his head, he's a stronger-willed person than most of society.