DK Metcalf: 'There Were Doubts' If I'd Stay with Seahawks Before Contract Extension

The Seattle Seahawks and DK Metcalf may have agreed to a long-term contract extension this offseason, but the star receiver admitted that he seriously wondered whether his future was in Seattle before the deal was completed.

"Of course, there were doubts if I was gonna be in Seattle or not," he said on The Rich Eisen Show on Monday. "But at the end of the day, you know, I prayed about it. I thought about getting traded for like 30 seconds. Then I snapped out of it, and I was like, 'No, I can't just up and leave like that.' This was the city that drafted me, this the team that believed in me from day one. So I can't just, you know, leave when things get tough or when things get hard."

Metcalf and the Seahawks ultimately agreed on a three-year, $72 million extension, which put him in line with the new deals fellow young wideouts A.J. Brown (four years, $100 million) and Deebo Samuel (three years, $71.5 million) inked with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, respectively, this offseason.

It was good news for a Seattle team that has already seen plenty of turnover this offseason, with star quarterback Russell Wilson traded to the Denver Broncos.

It remains to be seen who will be throwing Metcalf passes this season, with Geno Smith and Drew Lock battling for the starting quarterback gig. Making sure Metcalf is fed will be one of the top priorities for whoever wins the job, however.

The 24-year-old is Seattle's most dynamic offensive weapon, catching 75 passes for 967 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns in 17 games last season. It was a bit of a step back after he notched 83 catches for 1,303 yards and 10 scores in 16 games in 2020, but it was still solid production.

Whether Metcalf can replicate that level of output with either Smith—who has spent much of his career as a backup—or a young player in Lock who struggled to impress during his Denver days is a major question mark for Seattle, a team that appears to be in a transitional period.

Add in a tough slate of NFC West opponents in the 49ers, defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals, and it wouldn't be a shock if the Seahawks have a rough 2022 campaign.

But Metcalf is sticking around. That much, at least, is excellent news for the organization.