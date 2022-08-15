LSU's Myles Brennan Steps Away from Football amid QB Battle with Daniels, Nussmeier

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The LSU Tigers and head coach Brian Kelly announced Monday that quarterback Myles Brennan is leaving the team and ending his college football career.

Brennan had been battling Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier for the starting quarterback gig this summer.

In 18 games across five seasons, the sixth-year senior threw for 1,712 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 60.2 percent of his passes.

Injuries have limited Brennan in the last two seasons. He suffered torn abdomen muscles in 2020—he won the starting job that season after Joe Burrow left for the NFL following LSU's 2019 national championship—and broke his arm in a fishing accident in 2021.

According to ESPN's Alex Scarborough, Brennan considered leaving LSU via transfer last season, but incoming head coach Brian Kelly convinced him to stay. Last year's starter, Max Johnson, transferred to Texas A&M in December, but Daniels joined the Tigers from Arizona State in the offseason, and Kelly said it was about "upgrading the competition on this roster across the board."

Last week, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock told reporters the quarterback competition between Brennan, Daniels and Nussmeier wasn't close to being settled.

"There comes a line of demarcation of we've got to get ready to win game one and who gives us the best opportunity to do that," he said. "We're not, as you know, anywhere close to that yet, but those decisions will be made by Coach Kelly, obviously, when that cutoff happens. And, hopefully, it's an easy decision."

There have been conflicting reports about whether Brennan was informed he was no longer in the running for the starting gig:

Either way, only Daniels and Nussmeier are left to battle for the job.