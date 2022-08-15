Immediate Reactions to College Football's 2022 AP Preseason Poll

0 of 5

Bryce Young | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The college football calendar hit another landmark on Monday with the unveiling of the preseason AP Top 25.

As most everyone expected, Alabama landed the No. 1 ranking in the initial poll for the 2022 season. Rounding out the top five are Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame.

For many reasons, emotions should be tempered about which program is where. Wins and losses will change the order in just a couple of weeks, and the poll itself will undergo a reset as the sample size builds. Don't worry if your favorite team is underrated or a rival school is overrated.

We can, however, acknowledge some notable parts in level-headed fashion with a handful of quick takeaways from the AP Top 25 release.