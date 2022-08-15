The 5 NHL Stars Who Could Request a Trade During the 2022-23 Season

0 of 4

Chris Kohley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The start of NHL training camps and preseason is over a month away. We've reached the stage in the offseason where trade activity has dropped off from July's frantic pace.

Business could pick up in the trade market once training camp begins in September and leading up to the start of the regular season in October. Teams sitting over the $82.5 million salary cap could make cost-cutting moves to become cap compliant. Others could make deals hoping to fine-tune their rosters before the schedule begins.

As the regular season progresses, there will be clubs looking to make moves to bolster their rosters to reach the playoffs. Meanwhile, non-contenders will look to peddle pending free agents who no longer fit into their plans beyond 2022-23.

Some of those moves could involve players on non-playoff teams interested in playing for a Stanley Cup contender. Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks could fall into that category. Others might involve players intent on signing elsewhere when their contracts expire within the next year or two.

Here are five NHL stars who could ask to be traded during the coming season. You can express your views on this topic in the comments section below.