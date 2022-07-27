Buying or Selling Latest NHL Trade and Free-Agency Rumors

0 of 5

Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

Two weeks after the start of this summer's NHL free-agent market, most of the best remaining talent has been signed. Nazem Kadri remains the notable exception, providing a tempting target for clubs still in need of a physical scoring center.

The trade market, meanwhile, remains busy. The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers pulled off a blockbuster trade on July 22 that saw Matthew Tkachuk shipped to the Panthers for a return that included Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar.

Kadri's availability continues to stoke speculation over where he'll eventually land. Meanwhile, there are ongoing rumors linking Winnipeg Jets center Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Montreal Canadiens and talk of the Edmonton Oilers making inquiries about Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane.

Should we put any stock into these rumors? That's what we'll try to determine as we examine whether to buy or sell the latest NHL trade and free-agent buzz. You can weigh in with your thoughts on this topic in the comments section below.