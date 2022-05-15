8 NHL Players Who Need a Change of Scenery in 2022-23

0 of 8

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs are well underway, but we are weeks away from when we can expect significant offseason trade activity to begin. As more clubs fall by the wayside, however, we can anticipate an increase in trade speculation.

That chatter will likely involve some noteworthy players who might benefit from a summer swap.

Some, such as Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun, are at risk of wasting several years of their prime on a rebuilding team. Others, such as New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, could be keen to move on to a club where they'll get a better opportunity for more playing time and responsibilities.

The offseason trade market could provide the eight players below with their best opportunity to move on to other clubs. We'll examine the reasons a change of scenery could be beneficial to their respective careers.