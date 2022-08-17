Every NBA Team's Win-Loss Predictions After Full 2022-23 Schedule Release

1 of 30

Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

Over-Under: 45.5

After suffering a 4-1 first-round pummeling at the hands of the Miami Heat, the Atlanta Hawks made an all-in trade for one of the game's best (and perhaps most underrated) point guards.

Beyond registering the first season in NBA history in which a player averaged at least 20 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and two steals, Murray ranked in the 95th percentile in Dunks and Threes' estimated plus-minus (EPM is one of the league's most trusted catch-all metrics).

Adding his high usage and assist rates to those of Trae Young (who ranked in the 98th percentile in EPM) is a bold experiment. As the old saying goes, there's only one basketball. But both averaging 17.2 potential assists last season suggests unselfishness.

Both will have to spend more time off the ball than they're used to, but consider the prediction that they'll threaten 50 wins a vote of confidence in their ability to adjust.

Beyond the All-Star backcourt, Atlanta returns a lot of talent at the forward and big positions, too. De'Andre Hunter, John Collins and Clint Capela round out what could be one of the league's better starting fives. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Onyeka Okongwu are a strong top two for the bench, as well.

The only sources of hesitation here are the amount of time it might take Murray and Young to adapt to each other and the improvement of other teams in the East.