5 Brutal Russell Westbrook Trades LA Lakers Need to Actually Consider

NBA training camps are opening next month, and Russell Westbrook is still on the Los Angeles Lakers.

New head coach Darvin Ham has said all the right things about how he'll get the most out of Westbrook, the Lakers' stars have committed to making it work and a year's experience together should theoretically lead to better results, right?

No matter what people in and around the organization may say, there's simply no way the Lakers can begin the 2022-23 season with the 33-year-old on the roster.

Moving Westbrook and his expiring $47.1 million contract should be doable, even if it means parting with future first-round picks and/or including some of the young talent on the roster.

These Lakers aren't close to competing for a title, as this roster needs more shooting, defense and depth around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The good news? There are a handful of teams out there that could use a financial reset, one Westbrook's massive expiring salary would provide. Getting draft compensation back would also help improve future flexibility for those franchises.

All of these trades would involve the Lakers giving up at least one future first-round pick, something the franchise has been extremely hesitant to do. With James set to turn 38 in December and able to leave as a free agent next summer, a message has to be sent that Los Angeles will forever do what it takes to win as long as he's still on the roster.

Each of the following trades was designed with the expectation that the franchise receiving Westbrook would rather buy him out or potentially flip him in another trade than use him on the court in 2022-23. Thus, the primary goal of these trades is to improve each team's outlook for 2023-24 and beyond.