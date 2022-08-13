Antonio Brown Interested in Joining Cowboys: 'Tell Jerry Jones to Call Me'

Antonio Brown (Elsa/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Antonio Brown expressed interest in signing with the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

"Tell Jerry Jones to call me," Brown told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday.

The request comes a couple of days after Brown posted a bizarre statement on social media saying his only regret was being unable to watch himself play football:

Brown was last seen on an NFL field during Week 17 of last season, when he ripped off his Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey and shoulder pads before making a dramatic exit from MetLife Stadium.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection has since shifted focus to his music career, but it sounds like he's open to a return to football if one presents itself.

Brown remained productive when healthy for the Bucs last season, tallying 42 catches for 545 yards and four touchdowns in seven games. He topped 1,200 receiving yards in six straight seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers beginning in 2013.

There were no indications any teams showed interest in him throughout the offseason.

Dallas is facing questions about its receiving depth amid injuries to Michael Gallup and James Washington, which hasn't left any proven options behind top target CeeDee Lamb.

From a purely football perspective, Brown could probably provide a boost to the group of playmakers around quarterback Dak Prescott, especially if he's back to full strength after dealing with an ankle injury in 2021.

That said, he carries a lot of baggage from the past handful of years, which included stops with the Steelers, Bucs, Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots. It's unclear whether the Cowboys, or any other NFL team, are willing to take a chance on him as a result.

Dallas may make an effort to upgrade its pass-catching group before the regular season gets underway in September, but it's unlikely Brown will be the solution.