Preseason NFL Week 1 Takeaways: Trey Lance Flashes New Look for 49ers' Offense & More

0 of 6

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

In the first full week of the preseason, offenses want to establish a rhythm and put together touchdown drives while defenders condition themselves for the physical demands of an NFL season.

As Week 1 of the preseason continued Friday, one team certainly gained confidence in its second-year quarterback, but another squad may have multiple questions about its young signal-caller.

With many starters on the field for at least a series, we saw some crisp offensive possessions that will catch the eyes of fantasy football managers who want an early tip on potential middle-to-late round sleepers.

Other than that, a training camp star added some shine to his offseason performance with a highlight touchdown.

Let’s get into all the action around the league from Friday’s games.