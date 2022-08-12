Alabama's Nick Saban on Future: 'I Don't Really Think About Retiring'

Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban reiterated Friday that he has no imminent plans to retire.

During an appearance onThe Dan Patrick Show (h/t AL.com's Mike Rodak), Saban was asked about retirement and didn't give any kind of firm answer regarding when he intends on stepping away from coaching:

"I don't really think about retiring," Saban said. "I always think about what the heck am I going to do if I do retire? That's a scary thought."

Saban noted that he doesn't have to retire to pursue other interests and doesn't know how he would satiate his desire for accomplishment if he were to retire:

“I don't know if that's hard for people to understand. There's nothing that I want to do—like, some people want to go to Europe or go to Scotland and play golf and all that—I wouldn't mind doing all that stuff, but I don't have to quit my job to do it. I worry about what am I going to do if I don't do this?

"And when I say, 'What am I going to do?' I don't mean play golf or whatever. I mean, how are you going to get any kind of positive self-gratification or feeling of accomplishment when you've done something for so long that you like so much and then all of a sudden it's not there? So that's a good question. I don't really have the answer to that one."

Saban, who will turn 71 in October, is entering his 16th season as the head coach at Alabama and his 50th season in coaching overall, dating back to his first gig as a graduate assistant at Kent State in 1973.

The legendary coach first became a head coach at Toledo in 1990 before jumping to the NFL to serve as the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator.

Saban returned to the college ranks as the head coach at Michigan State in 1995 and then made the move to LSU. After an ill-fated stint as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, Saban was hired by Alabama in 2007, and the rest is history.

Since taking control of the Crimson Tide, Saban has restored prestige and honor to the program, leading Bama to eight SEC titles and six national championships.

Alabama has won at least 10 games in every season since 2008, and the Tide have suffered two or fewer losses in each of the past 11 seasons.

Given how successful Alabama continues to be, it is easy to understand why Saban has no desire to step away.

Even as the Tide churn out elite talent to the NFL on a yearly basis, Saban manages to reload the roster with top-end recruits, thus keeping Alabama in the national title conversation.

Saban also won a national championship at LSU, so he has little left to prove at the collegiate level, but it is difficult to envision him going back to the NFL or coaching anywhere other than Alabama for the remainder of his career.

At this point, Saban is simply adding to an already legendary resume by trying to rack up wins and secure more national titles.

Saban is currently 18th on the all-time college football wins list with 269, and if he sticks around for three more years, he will almost certainly become only the 15th head coach in college football history to reach the 300-win mark.