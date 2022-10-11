Raiders' Darren Waller Ruled Out vs. Chiefs After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller was ruled out for the remainder of Monday night's matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs due to a hamstring injury.

It's the same injury that caused him to miss time during training camp in August, though he was healthy enough to appear in the team's first four games this season.

The 30-year-old is coming off an injury-plagued 2021 campaign that limited him to just 11 games. When he was healthy, though, he was one of Derek Carr's top targets, catching 55 passes for 665 yards and two touchdowns.

During his last fully healthy season in 2020, Waller caught 107 passes for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games en route to a Pro Bowl selection.

Coming into Monday night, Waller had caught 16 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown. He has played a big role in the passing game alongside Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow.

If Waller misses any time this season, the Raiders will likely turn to fourth-year receiver Foster Moreau at tight end. He was solid in Waller's absence last season, catching 22 passes for 248 yards and one touchdown in the six games Waller was sidelined.

However, Moreau has been out since Week 4 with a knee injury, leaving Jesper Horstead as the only active tight end.

The Raiders will need Waller to remain healthy if they intend to challenge the likes of the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers for the division crown.