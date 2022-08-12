Yankees Rumors: Jasson Dominguez Included in Trade Talks with Reds for Luis Castillo

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Before he was dealt to the Seattle Mariners ahead of the trade deadline earlier this month, the New York Yankees reportedly made a push to acquire starting pitcher Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yanks offered one of their top prospects in outfielder Jasson Dominguez as part of a package for Castillo, but they were unwilling to include shortstop prospect Anthony Volpe and "possibly" declined to include shortstop prospect Oswald Peraza as well.

Instead, the Reds took the Mariners' package of four prospects, which included shortstop Noelvi Marte, who is ranked by MLB.com as the No. 17 overall prospect in baseball, and shortstop Edwin Arroyo, who is ranked 90th.

