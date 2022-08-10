Eagles' Jordan Davis on Viral Cam Jurgens Practice Video: 'I Hate It, Honestly'

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A video of Philadelphia Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis went viral over the weekend, showing him driving fellow rookie and center Cam Jurgens about 10 yards off the ball.

On Wednesday, Davis told reporters he wished that play hadn't received so much attention.

"I hate it, honestly. It's very one-sided," he said. "You see one rep, but you don't see Cam ... getting me in the other reps. I always say looks can be deceiving. One rep goes viral—whatever, whoop de woo. Cam was holding his own."

It was a humble response, though it would have been a major red flag had Davis started gloating about the video and clowning his own teammate in front of reporters. Still, it was the sort of thoughtful answer that earned him praise afterward:

There are a lot of expectations surrounding Davis, who was drafted in the first round to add more depth at defensive tackle behind Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave and eventually take over as a key starter himself.

So far, he appears to be impressing on and off the field.