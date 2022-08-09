NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles' Jalen Reagor Has Drawn Interest from Broncos

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Denver Broncos may be in the market for a third wide receiver behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy after Tim Patrick suffered a torn ACL, and they are reportedly interested in someone who may benefit from a change of scenery.

Matt Lombardo of Heavy reported the AFC West team has "shown interest" in Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor.

It also may not cost Denver much to facilitate such a deal.

"It's probably not much more than a sixth or seventh-round pick, at this point," one NFL coach said of Reagor's trade value. "He just hasn't had the production to justify anything more than being a flier."

The Eagles seemed to make Reagor an important part of their future when they selected him with a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, but the production hasn't lived up to the elevated expectations that were in place.

He had 31 catches for 396 yards and one touchdown as a rookie and followed with 33 catches for 299 yards and two touchdowns in his second season in 2021.

While Reagor was struggling at the NFL level, the Eagles drastically improved their wide receiver room. He is now behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins and Zach Pascal on the depth chart and may not be much of a factor in the team's offense unless there are injuries elsewhere.

Going to Denver could help the TCU product revitalize his career.

There wouldn't be the pressure of living up to expectations for the team that selected him with a first-round pick. He also would likely be lined up against the opponent's third cornerback on most occasions with Sutton and Jeudy in the offense, which could free him up to use his speed and take advantage of spacing.

Throw in a future Hall of Famer in Russell Wilson throwing him the ball, and Reagor could be a productive piece as the Broncos look to compete in a daunting AFC West.

The 23-year-old also may be turning a corner considering Bo Wulf of The Athletic reported "Reagor continues to stack days in what has definitely been his most consistent camp as a pro. At the moment, he looks too good to consider releasing, though a trade remains very much on the table."

That trade may just be with the Broncos.