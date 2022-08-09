Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Playing 1 Series in Preseason Game 'Is a Waste'

Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that he doesn't see a reason to play just one series if he's going to suit up for preseason games.

"I don't see any benefit to it," Rodgers said Tuesday, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "I definitely don't see any benefit to playing one series. If we're going to play, we should play and play a quarter, a couple of series, two to three series. Just suiting up for four plays, to me, is a waste."

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Monday that Rodgers won't play in either of the Packers' first two preseason games, but the door is not shut on him suiting up for the finale Aug. 25 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Packers endured a rough preseason last year, going 0-3 and getting outscored 68-21. Rodgers didn't play, but he and the rest of the team got off to a rough start when the New Orleans Saints crushed them 38-3 in the regular-season opener.

LaFleur said early in camp that performance might affect how he ramps up to the 2022 regular season.

"I think you've got to learn from every situation you've been in," he said, per Demovsky. "At least it stimulates conversation."

Green Bay did get on track in Week 2 with seven straight wins en route to a 13-4 season.

The Packers will also have a new look in the passing game after they traded Davante Adams and let Marquez Valdes-Scantling walk in free agency.

In addition, the offensive line, which Demovsky wrote has "struggled in practice," is a work in progress.

Ultimately, Rodgers acknowledged both sides of the preseason debate:

"I think it's kind of a no-win situation to the outside of the building. If somebody gets hurt [it's], 'I can't believe they played our guys.' But if we go out and have a stinker [it's], 'I can't believe they didn't play them.' You've just got to do what's best for the squad, and Matt's going to do that. He's going to lean on the leaders of the football team and if he feels like we need to go out and play, we'll go out and play. But I don't want to just go out and play three plays. That, to me, is a waste of time."

Green Bay opens the campaign on the road at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sept. 11 against the Minnesota Vikings.